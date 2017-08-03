Ellen DeGeneres expands lifestyle brand with baby line

Share

The funnywoman's new obsession with baby socks has her considering starting a family with wife Portia de Rossi.

Comedienne Ellen DeGeneres has teamed up with bosses at retailer Buy Buy Baby to design a lifestyle line for little ones.

The multi-talented actress and TV host has brought her personal aesthetic to apparel and shoe collections in the past, and now she is putting her creative skills to use on an ED Ellen DeGeneres baby line.

"Babies love to be swaddled and should always be surrounded by love and kindness," she wrote in a press release to People.com. "I created my baby collection with that thought in mind."

The star will be offering all types of items in the new collection, including strollers, furniture, bedding, footwear, and swaddling blankets. Pieces in the range will have artistic prints and inspirational quotes emblazoned on them.

"Each piece has a message of love and the line is filled with whimsical and fun pieces," Ellen gushed. "I don't have a baby, but I love to be swaddled and you will too!"

Ellen and her wife of nine years, Portia de Rossi, do not have kids of their own, and although the comedy star loves to care for her nieces, the idea for crafting a line of baby items did not come from one of her babysitting dates.

"Some of my ED by Ellen adult clothing got put in the dryer for too long and shrunk," the 59-year-old recalled. "But then I looked at it and thought, 'That would look adorable on babies.'"

The star jokes her baby gear so irresistibly cute, she is now considering expanding her family with Portia.

"The baby socks (are my favorite). Baby socks are so cute they make me want to have a baby just so they can wear baby socks," she confessed, before admitting that reasoning hasn't won Portia over on the prospect of having kids.

"I have been told that isn't enough of a reason," Ellen laughed.

The ED Ellen DeGeneres baby lifestyle collection is now available for sale online at the Buy Buy Baby website.

