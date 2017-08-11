Ellen DeGeneres: 'I can't be turning 60... I'm like a child!...

Share

Portia de Rossi understands wife Ellen DeGeneres "completely" - which is what makes their relationship work so well.

Ellen DeGeneres "can't even compute" the fact that she's turning 60 next January (18).

The talk show host will celebrate her milestone birthday on 26 January. And while the date is fast approaching, Ellen is still struggling to accept she'll soon be in her sixth decade of life.

"I can’t even believe I’m going to be 60 - I’m so immature; I’m like a child," she told Good Housekeeping magazine. "I know this: I’m kind. I’m a good person to work with and for. I’m putting on a great show that I’m proud of and that makes people feel good. I just try to be the best person I can be.”

Next year will also see Ellen and wife Portia de Rossi celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. The pair remain one of the happiest couples in Hollywood and Ellen said it's their intense understanding of one another that makes their relationship work so well.

"Portia understands me completely," the Finding Dory star smiled. "In our vows, she recited a quote, ‘It is good to be loved. It is profound to be understood’ - and to me, that’s everything.

"What ‘I love you’ really means is ‘I understand you,’ and she loves me for everything that I am. She supports me and makes me happy."

Ellen first came out as gay in 1997, and has since become an advocate for loving yourself no matter what. She first learned that lesson ahead of going public with her homosexuality, and has done her utmost to stick to that motto as she progresses in life.

"When I was coming out, someone gave me the Martha Graham quote. 'There is only one of you in all time.' You’re unique, and you’re supposed to be," she mused. "It’s not up to you to try to change it or question it. You’re supposed to be exactly who you are. I took in that message. I always remember it. It’s not up to me to question why, who or how I am. I just accept who I am, and I don’t judge myself."

