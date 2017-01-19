Ellen DeGeneres makes history at 43rd People's Choice Awards

Share

Justin Timberlake and Blake Shelton were double winners during the telecast.

Actress and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres made People's Choice Awards history in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (18Jan17) by becoming the most decorated celebrity in the TV ceremony's 43 years.

The Finding Dory star picked up her 20th, 21st and 22nd awards at the Microsoft Theater.

Pal Justin Timberlake presented her with the Favorite Daytime TV Host and Favorite Animated Movie Voice trophies, while her sketch romp around a shopping mall with Britney Spears, which aired on her show last year (16), earned her the Favorite Comedic Collaboration prize.

Handing her another three honors, Timberlake called Ellen "one of my very good friends" and "one of the best people on this planet".

DeGeneres' Finding Dory film was also named Favorite Movie and Favorite Family Movie at the ceremony.

Timberlake was also a big winner at the awards bash, picking up Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Song for Can't Stop The Feeling. Blake Shelton was another double winner, making history as the first country act ever to win a People's Choice Favorite Album award and landing the Favorite Male Country Artist prize.

It was also a huge night for girl group Fifth Harmony, who performed for the first time as a four-piece. The quartet wowed the audience and viewers at home by wearing revealing black leather outfits for a raunchy rendition of their Work From Home hit.

The band, who also picked up the Favorite Group prize for a second successive year, were stunned by the departure of Camila Cabello last month (Dec16).

Other big winners from the worlds of movies, TV, music and social media included Robert Downey, Jr. (Favorite Action Movie Actor), Johnny Depp (Favorite Movie Icon), Kevin Hart (Favorite Comedic Movie Actor), Melissa McCarthy (Favorite Comedic Movie Actor), and Priyanka Chopra (Favorite Dramatic TV Actress).

A full list of winners wasn't available at press time, but those awarded during the telecast were:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Finding Dory

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr.

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE

Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR

Kevin Hart

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Melissa McCarthy

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR

Tom Hanks

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Blake Lively

FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE

Finding Dory

FAVORITE MOVIE ICON

Johnny Depp

FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY

The Big Bang Theory

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS

Priyanka Chopra, Quantico

FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY

Baby Daddy

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Lopez, Shades of Blue

FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES

Fuller House

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW

The Voice

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST

Ellen DeGeneres

FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES

Matt LeBlanc, Man With a Plan

FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY

Man with a Plan

FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA

This Is Us

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Timberlake

FAVORITE GROUP

Fifth Harmony

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Blake Shelton

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST

G-Eazy

FAVORITE ALBUM

If I’m Honest / Blake Shelton

FAVORITE SONG

Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR

Cameron Dallas

FAVORITE YOUTUBE STAR

Lilly Singh

FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief

FAVORITE HUMANITARIAN

Tyler Perry

