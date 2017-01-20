Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to President Obama for transforming her life

Ellen DeGeneres has paid tribute to U.S. President Barack Obama by thanking him for all he's done during his time in office.

Ellen DeGeneres thanked Barack Obama for “changing her life” to mark his last day as U.S. President on Thursday (19Jan17).

The talk show host had the politician and his wife, Michelle, the First Lady, on her programme several times over the years and put together a compilation of their interviews for her audience, including Obama’s first ever appearance in 2007 and her receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November (16).

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the star shared: “I want to personally thank him for changing my life. I am a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife. His courage and compassion created equality for everyone. He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible. I love him. I love Michelle.”

In the summer of 2015 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is a legal right, which Obama hailed as a “victory for America”. Ellen, 58, initially tied the knot with her partner Portia de Rossi in 2008 during a window in which it was legal in California, and when Proposition 8 threatened to change things Obama joined Ellen and other celebrities in opposing it.

Countless stars have shared their farewells to the president ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday (20Jan17).

"He was one of the most charismatic presidents we've ever had. I always enjoyed the White House Correspondents' Dinners. He's so funny and I so appreciate that he tried to break the barrier of partisan politics. I hope President Trump takes a page from his book and attempts to do the same,” This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I will miss our president's intelligence and his sincere wish to do a good job for the American people. He is not a selfish person. He does not need a gold elevator to be happy. I think we all appreciate how lucky we were to have such a kind, thoughtful person lead our country through some very difficult years,” Trainwreck director Judd Apatow added.

