Ellen DeGeneres pokes fun at Oscars snub

Ellen DeGeneres also joked that the 2017 Academy Awards nominations ended a two-year drought for movie legend Meryl Streep.

Ellen DeGeneres made light of Finding Dory's Oscar snub with a dig at new White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Sean's outlandish statements have been hitting headlines since Donald Trump took over as America's leader last week (20Jan17), especially his claim that the new President's inauguration crowd size was the largest in history, despite pictures proving otherwise.

Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway coined the widely mocked phrase "alternative facts", and now Ellen has applied the expression to her own rejection.

"Every year there are more snubs - and people are like, 'Oh no, movies should have been nominated and they weren't.' And unfortunately, Finding Dory did not get nominated... According to alternative facts, it did," Ellen, who voices Dory in the animated flick by Disney Pixar, smirked on Wednesday's (25Jan17) episode of her talk show.

The 2017 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, with feel good musical La La Land scooping a near record breaking 14. The Damien Chazelle-directed film is now tied with Titanic and All About Eve for the most ever nominations.

During her show opening, Ellen also poked fun at Meryl Streep's Best Actress nod for Florence Foster Jenkins.

"For all of us here in California, our drought is over. After 23 months, Meryl Streep has been nominated for an Oscar, so finally... it was two years!" she smiled.

"One of the things everybody is happy about is the Best Picture nominees are lot more diverse than ever before," she continued. "That's good news. Yep this year they range from sad all the way to extremely depressing."

© Cover Media