Ellen Page victim of death threats - report

Police have obtained a search warrant to track down the person who has been sending chilling notes to Ellen Page.

Actress Ellen Page has called in the police to track down the person who has been sending her death threats on Instagram.

The X-Men actress, who has over one million followers on Instagram, has enlisted the help of detectives at the Los Angeles Police Department after becoming the victim of disturbing and threatening messages.

The unknown Instagram user has posted sinister comments to her social media page, threatening the actress with physical harm and pledging to post pictures of the Ellen's death online as evidence of the sick crime.

One threat read: "I find Ellen and kidnap her and kill her throat and let everyone see it on my Instagram (sic)."

They also labelled the Juno star a "b**ch" and called her a "lying worthless Canadian".

The note also insists Page must "die in my hands".

Sources tell TMZ police officials obtained a search warrant last month (Jun17) and are trying to track the Instagram user's Internet Protocol (IP) address, so they can track the sender of the death threats. No arrests have been made been made, but police officials are reportedly confident they will be able to find the man or woman behind the sick notes.

The Whip It actress is still regularly posting to her Instagram page and it doesn't look like she will stop anytime soon. She also seems more than happy for users to post comments about her pictures.

Meanwhile, the motive behind the death threats is unknown, but Ellen recently went public with her latest romance after getting close to dancer Emma Portner. The couple was spotted kissing in West Hollywood. The snaps appear to confirm that Ellen's long-term relationship with artist and surfer Samantha Thomas is over.

© Cover Media