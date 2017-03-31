  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Ellen Pompeo: 'Multitasking women are made for directing'

Ellen Pompeo: 'Multitasking women are made for directing'

Ellen Pompeo: 'Multitasking women are made for directing'
Ellen Pompeo
Posted by Cover Media on March 31, 2017 at 11:30 am
Ellen Pompeo praised Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes for allowing her to learn from the sidelines about directing, producing, and storytelling.

Ellen Pompeo is convinced women are naturally suited to directing because they're so good at multitasking.

The actress, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey in U.S. TV show Grey's Anatomy for 13 seasons, made her directorial debut on the series this week, and she admitted she was surprised to discover the poor track record of hiring female directors in Hollywood - considering a woman's natural capabilities to juggle tasks.

In an interview with Variety Ellen praised Shonda Rimes, who is responsible for creating hit show Scandal as well as Grey's, for her "leadership skills" and for allowing her to learn from the sidelines about directing, producing, and storytelling.

"Shonda Rhimes is definitely walking the walk. I can’t really say enough about her leadership skills and the way she’s running the company and how far she’s come," the 47-year-old tells Variety. "Her evolution as a leader has been very inspiring to watch."

Showrunner Shonda was unproven when her first show launched back in 2005, but she has since added Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, which she executive produces, to her roster. And Ellen praised Shonda for nurturing female directing talent, as well as creating an environment for people to learn and create in-house.

"I doubt there’s another show that hires as many women as we do - which is so weird to me because women are such amazing multi-taskers. Directing is multi-tasking. It’s baffling to me!," she exclaimed as she went on to criticize the political realm for its lack of diversity.

"It’s also baffling to me that there aren’t more women in politics because running the country is multi-tasking, and women are notoriously better at that than men," she blasted. "It’s so curious to me how we end up in these dynamics. Clearly, our president cannot tweet and do anything at the same time. (Hillary Clinton) can manage her emotion and tweet, all at the same time."

Ellen admitted she herself didn't have any ambitions to direct, because she already worked long hours and with three children at home, she didn't want to work any longer. But she was encouraged by Shonda, and director Debbie Allen, who is in charge of hiring all the shows' directors.

"Debbie Allen doesn’t take no for an answer! I thought about it and everything she said was true - I do know more about the show than more of the directors that come in, so if they can do it, I certainly could."

© Cover Media

Related news

Charlize Theron struggled to shape up for Atomic Blonde

Posted on 31/03/2017
The star also joined The Fate of the Furious cast for their CinemaCon panel.

Zoe Saldana will discuss how she welcomed third child 'when the time is right'

Posted on 31/03/2017
The star and her husband are keen to protect their kids from the media glare.

Nicki Minaj rents out entire hotel rooms to store her clothes

Posted on 31/03/2017
The hip hop queen is very selective when it comes to her fashion choices.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

David Bowie's Former NYC Condo Includes his Piano

All photo albums

Facebook