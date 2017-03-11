Ellie Goulding’s ‘perfect’ collaboration with Deichmann

Share

Ellie Goulding loves her “awesome” partnership with shoe label Deichmann.

Ellie Goulding and shoe brand Deichmann are both dedicated to helping the planet.

The British singer has joined forces with the German footwear label to create a 26-piece collection, which encourages shoe lovers to “rock your look”.

Ellie launched the line with a star-studded party in London last week (ends05Mar17), which featured an army of models who showed off the star's designs.

“I’m very excited and I’m so happy to work with Deichmann,” she told Cover Media. “I love that we have the same interests and the same urge to help people and help the planet and for me that’s the perfect collaboration.

“And I love my collection. I’m so excited and I love that my fans and people can go out and they’re affordable and they’re cool and comfortable which is something I care about a lot.”

The collection is made up of daytime looks and shoes for the evening, with wedges, sandals and sneakers all featuring.

For her launch event, Ellie went for the black tasseled heels, and admitted she normally shuns heels while onstage, but her own designs are comfortable enough to wear.

“This is one of the first times I’ve worn heels during a performance, so that says a lot. Thank you so much for this partnership because it’s awesome,” she smiled.

She also spoke about how glad she is to be able create a collection that’s so affordable, as growing up she could never splash out on footwear as all her extra money went on purchasing albums.

© Cover Media