Ellie Goulding enjoys New York City stroll with rumored new man

The singer confirmed her last love split in February (17).

Pop star Ellie Goulding has fueled rumors of a new romance after enjoying a romantic stroll with professional athlete Caspar Jopling in New York City.

The Burn hitmaker recently confirmed she had split from personal trainer Bobby Rich after a months-long relationship, and it appears she has wasted no time in jumping back into the dating pool.

Ellie was first linked to British rower Caspar last week (ends24Mar17) after they were spotted cozying up at a karaoke bar in London, and now they have taken their budding romance to the Big Apple, where the sportsman is currently based, according to DailyMail.co.uk.

The pair was photographed taking in the sights together on Tuesday (28Mar17), with Ellie wrapping her arm around the 24-year-old's waist, as Caspar took her around the city.

Ellie has yet to comment on the latest developments in her love life, exactly one month after revealing she had parted ways with Bobby, who she had been dating since November (16).

Sharing the news with fans at the launch her Ellie Goulding for Deichmann shoe collection in London on 28 February (17), she told the audience she was back on the market.

After receiving no response from the crowd when she asked, "Who's loved-up tonight?", she remarked, "Me either", confirming she was single again.

Ellie previously dated McFly bassist Dougie Poynter on and off for two years until their break-up in early 2016, while she has also been linked to electronic DJ and producer Skrillex, singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran, and One Direction's Niall Horan.

