Ellie Goulding launching her own shoe line
Posted by Cover Media on February 23, 2017 at 4:00 am
The singer is building on her shoe design credentials after previously creating her own sneaker with Nike.

British pop star Ellie Goulding is stepping up her shoe game with the launch of her own footwear collection.

The Burn hitmaker has teamed up with bosses at German label Deichmann to design the new range, which features a wide variety of colors and styles, including sneakers, high heels, sandals, mules, and espadrilles.

"For me, shoes are an indication of what mood you are in. Launching a collection of my own gives me the opportunity to express my style," Ellie says of her new venture.

"My collection includes shoes for any occasion. I really can't decide if I like wearing heels or flats better. I am constantly changing it up."

The Ellie Goulding for Deichmann line, which was inspired by the motto "Rock your Look", will hit retailers from 1 March (17). Prices in the U.K. range from $22 to $37.

The advertising campaign features sexy black-and-white shots of the singer modeling her designs, sporting a leather bodysuit and fringed jacket in one photo as she shows off her strappy heels, while she dons a short glitter ensemble in another promotional shot, as she rests her espadrille wedges on a large speaker.

The images were taken by celebrity photographer Louie Banks, while top music video director Emil Nava took charge of the accompanying TV promos.

Ellie, who also boasts her own Nike FlyKnit sneaker, isn't the first star to partner with Deichmann for her own collection. Actress Halle Berry launched 5th Avenue By Halle Berry in 2012, while previous collaborators include supermodel Cindy Crawford and British girl group Sugababes.

