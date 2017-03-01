Ellie Goulding plans to drop new music when she gets the urge

Share

Ellie Goulding emerged from her self-imposed hiatus to launch her new Ellie Goulding for Deichmann shoe collection in London on Tuesday night (28Feb17).

Ellie Goulding is planning to drop new music whenever she feels like it in the future.

The Burn singer has been taking a break since her mammoth world tour ended in 2016. During the tour she was forced to cancel several gigs due to exhaustion. But she emerged from her self-imposed hiatus to launch her new Ellie Goulding for Deichmann shoe collection in London on Tuesday evening (28Feb17).

Ellie hasn't released any new music since her hugely successful third studio album Delirium in 2015, for which she received her first Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance for single Love Me like You Do. However, the 30-year-old has hinted that she plans to drop new music, but this time round she may skip the traditional method of releasing a single followed by an album.

"The old process of doing a single, then promo, then album doesn't work anymore," she said in an interview with British TV show Lorraine. "Nowadays you can put out a single if you want to without a whole album to follow. So I might do that."

"I think it’s ok if I get the urge and I’ve got a song that I want to give to my fans I think I’m just going to do it!", she added.

The Army singer also revealed she is planning to perform at plenty of festivals this year (17), but after playing in excess of 100 shows in 2016, she has no immediate plans to tour.

"I will play lots of festival this year but not a whole tour. Frankly, I’m exhausted so I probably will chill with the touring but I am aiming to bring some new music out at some point," she smiled.

On Tuesday evening at the launch event for her Ellie Goulding Star collection, attended by Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead, Hollyaoks actress Jennifer Metcalfe, model Lady Amelia Windsor and Lilly Becker, wife of tennis champion Boris, Ellie performed an acoustic set which included her hits Burn and Love Me Like You Do. The singer admitted she is so love with her new collection, she even sported a pair of the stilettos onstage.

"It's one of the first times that I've worn heels during a performance, which says a lot," she smiled onstage.

Meanwhile the singer has been announced as one of the headliners of The Global Citizen Festival, alongside Coldplay and Herbert Groenemeyer. The event which is directed by Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin will take place on 6 July (17)

The Ellie Goulding for DEICHMANN Collection will be available from 1 March 2017.

