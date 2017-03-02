Ellie Goulding wears head to toe black when making music

Share

Ellie Goulding used to constantly "borrow" her sister's heels and clothes when she was at school and university.

Ellie Goulding has to wear all-black ensembles whenever she hits the recording studio.

The British popstar is making a name herself in the style world, with her eclectic looks ranging from casual crop tops and shorts for festival performances to sleek evening gowns for red carpet events.

But Ellie admits that she has one simple rule when it comes to fashion.

"I usually actually wear all-black, all the time," she told WENN Cover Media. "When I'm in the studio, I'm very superstitious, I only wear black, I don't know why, it's just always been my thing."

However, the Love Me Like You Do singer shares that she is looking forward to the arrival of the U.K. summer so she can test out vibrant floral looks which have been popular on the runway of late. And she’s now keeping a look out for cute outfits to match her new footwear designs which she has created in partnership with German label Deichmann. The line includes sneakers, high heels, sandals, mules, and espadrilles.

"I'm very much into comfort but also, kind of style and a bit of sophistication, and I think that's what my collection does," smiled Ellie. "I'm known to wear a lot of black, and I can be very monochrome, but I love the fact that there are just these colors, and it's kind of very subtle and literally what I would wear - comfortable with sparkle, that's me!"

The 30-year-old added that she is pleased the line is affordably priced, because when she was at school and university she couldn't afford to buy the shoes she wanted. Instead, Ellie used to "borrow" her sister's heels and clothes.

"I'm pretty sure that I used to steal my sister's shoes all the time because we had the same shoe size. I used to steal her shoes all the time, obviously I could never afford to buy shoes, any money I had went on CDs from HMV or wherever, so I'd steal her clothes a lot," she laughed. "Sometimes if I wore them out, oh God, she'd be really mad."

