Elon Musk confirms Amber Heard split

Share

Elon hinted he and Amber could reconcile in the future, but for now their lives are too busy with work obligations.

Elon Musk has confirmed he and Amber Heard have broken up, but insists they remain friends and still "love one another".

It was reported over the weekend (05-06Aug17) that the couple had called it quits after just over a year of dating. They first hooked up following Amber’s divorce from Johnny Depp, and the end of Elon’s second marriage to Talulah Riley.

Neither party had confirmed the split rumors until now, after Elon let fans know what was going on via an Instagram message.

On Monday, 31-year-old Amber posted a photo of herself sticking a fork into her red hair, alongside a picture of The Little Mermaid’s Ariel doing the same thing with the caption, “Put a fork in it.”

Fans noticed billionaire Elon commented, “V (very) cute,” complete with a heart emoji, causing them to question whether the pair were still together or not.

In a follow-up comment, the 46-year-old detailed the situation between him and The Danish Girl actress, and hinted at a future reconciliation.

“Btw (by the way), just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another. Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds,” he wrote.

The end of Amber and Elon's romance shocked many, especially as the Justice League beauty appeared to have bonded well with his sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk, who he divorced from in 2008.

The businessman is no stranger to addressing his personal life on social media; in 2012 he wrote a heartfelt message to British star Talulah following the end of their first union, telling her, "It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy one day."

In 2013 the former couple remarried, though they divorced for a second time in 2016.

© Cover Media