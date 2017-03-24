Elton John curating Amazon Music's song of the day

Share

The singer chose Lana Del Rey's track Love as his first song of the day on Friday (24Mar17).

Sir Elton John is celebrating his 70th birthday a day early by curating Amazon Music Unlimited's song of the day feature starting on Friday (24Mar17).

The Rocket Man hitmaker will choose a track each day from a different artist to be featured as the song of the day until 30 March (17). On Friday, he picked Lana Del Rey's Love, which was released last month (Feb17).

"I'm excited to share some of my favorite songs and some new artists I'm really excited about with you over the course of the week," Sir Elton said via introduction to the playlist. "Let's start it off with the new, gorgeous track from the one and only Lana Del Rey. I've been anxiously awaiting her new music and I wasn't disappointed when I heard the beauty and cinematic quality of this song."

Other artists Elton will highlight include Father John Misty and Big Sean.

The 69-year-old joins his friend and fellow singer Lady Gaga and John Mayer in curating the song of the day feature.

Meanwhile, Elton will celebrate the milestone on Saturday (25Mar17), his birthday, at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. The party will raise money for both his AIDS Foundation and the museum. It will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin.

Elton loves celebrating his birthday but he admits he hasn't been told much about it so he has no idea what to expect.

"Some people don't like birthdays, they don't like celebrating, they don't want to know about them, and I've always enjoyed my birthday," he said on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show. "It's a great year this year, it's the 25th anniversary of the AIDS foundation, 50 years of Bernie and me, and 70 years of me. It's nice to celebrate things. Life is fabulous."

