Elton John excited about secret 70th birthday bash

Lady Gaga is reportedly set to performance at his party.

Elton John is looking forward to celebrating his 70th birthday with a party on Saturday (25Mar17), but he's being kept in the dark about the details.

The singer turns the big 7-0 on Saturday and executives of The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, in conjunction with his AIDS Foundation, are hosting a party which will raise money for both the charity and museum to celebrate not just Elton's birthday, but the 50th anniversary of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin.

Elton loves celebrating his birthday but he admits he hasn't been told much about it so he has no idea what to expect.

“Some people don’t like birthdays, they don’t like celebrating, they don’t want to know about them, and I’ve always enjoyed my birthday,” he said on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show. "It’s a great year this year, it’s the 25th anniversary of the AIDS foundation, 50 years of Bernie and me, and 70 years of me. It’s nice to celebrate things. Life is fabulous.”

The Rocket Man star admits the milestone age "sounds so archaic" and although he sometimes feels his age on the outside, he feels great on the inside.

“When I was growing up, 70 sounded like the end of the world. But things have changed - you’re only as old as you feel inside," he said.

During the interview, he also reflected on his life and how his marriage to David Furnish has “gotten better and better and better,” and gushed their "love has grown stronger and stronger" over time.

He also revealed he would have had more children if he was younger, calling becoming a father to Zachary, six, and Elijah, four "the greatest thing you'll ever know".

“People say, ‘Well, I disagree, I don’t want children’ and that’s fine - I would have said the same thing, until I had them," he explained. "Then it was like, ‘Wow this is it? Are you kidding me?’ If I was 15 years younger, I’d have two or three more. Without question.”

His 70th birthday bash will reportedly be hosted by Rob Lowe and feature a special performance from Lady Gaga, the godmother of both his sons.

