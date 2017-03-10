Elton John honored with pair of custom Nike sneakers

  • Home
Elton John
Posted by Cover Media on March 10, 2017 at 4:00 am
The shoes are inspired by disco balls and the chrome of a British knight's armor.

Elton John has been honored with a pair of custom sneakers.

Nike designers have created a pair of shiny silver Air Force 1 Jet shoes to mark the Rocket Man hitmaker's long-standing relationship with the American sportswear giant.

"The Nike AF1 Jet is a one-of-a-kind sneaker created to say thank you to Elton for his commitment to diversity and inclusion, and his long-standing relationship with Nike," a Nike spokesperson said in a statement.

A number of factors were considered in the design, including Elton's contribution to music during the disco-era and his championing of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rights, as well as a nod to Elton's knighthood, which he received in 1998.

"The design has a 1970s feel to pay homage to the early days of disco and the relationship between Elton and Nike. By doing that it also creates an aesthetic nod to Elton's 'Knighthood' with the chrome effect," added the Nike representative.

The Air Force 1 Jet is finished off with a black midsole and a gradient color fade on its outsole. Elsewhere, the woven tongue label features Nike's "Be True" branding, while the word "Sir" is printed on the rear of the shoe.

The sneakers were designed, built and produced at Nike's headquarters in Eugene, Oregon, and manufactured in The Builder Lab within Nike's Advanced Product Creation Center. They were presented to Elton last weekend (04-05Mar17).

Elton's relationship with Nike began in the mid-1970s when Nike employee and athlete Geoff Hollister created several one-of-a-kind shoes for the musician, including special versions of heritage Swoosh sneakers such as the Cortez, Daybreak and Tailwind.

© Cover Media

