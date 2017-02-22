Emeli Sande lands first honour at the 2017 BRIT Awards

Share

Britain's biggest music stars descended on the O2 Arena in London for the 2017 BRIT Awards ceremony on Wednesday night (22Feb17)

Singer Emeli Sande kicked off the 2017 BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday night (22Feb17) by taking home the title for British Female Solo Artist.

It was the soul star's second win in that category after previously taking home the trophy in 2013.

The 29-year-old soul star beat off competition from Anohni, Ellie Goulding, Lianne La Havas, and Nao to win her fourth BRIT Award.

Emeli, who had not released a record in four years until the release of her album Long Live the Angels in 2016, brought her sister Lucy up onstage to accept her award and delivered a family-themed acceptance speech, thanking all those who had helped her become a star.

Girl group Little Mix helped launch the prizegiving at London's O2 Arena with an explosive performance of their hit song Shout Out to My Ex.

The girls took to the BRIT Awards stage in revealing metallic outfits, with Perrie Edwards looking particularly emotional during the performance, which is up against Pillowtalk, a track by her ex-fiance Zayn Malik in the Best British Single category.

Presenters Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis also gave a special mention to crooner Michael Buble, who had been slated to host the ceremony before pulling out to care for his cancer-stricken son.

At the top of the show, Dermot admitted, "We'd rather be sitting down there watching Michael Buble (onstage)," as Emma added, "We so wished that he could be with us this evening, but everyone at the BRITs sends him our love and all the best."

Rapper Skepta and Little Mix lead all BRITs nominees with three nods a piece, while the late David Bowie and The 1975 are each up for two honours.

Skepta and The 1975 will also hit the stage, alongside fellow performers Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, and BRITs Icon winner Robbie Williams.

