Emilia Clarke is new face of Dolce & Gabbana fragrance

Share

The Game of Thrones favorite has teamed up with castmate Kit Harington to promote Dolce & Gabbana's scents.

Emilia Clarke has been unveiled as the new face of Dolce & Gabbana's The One fragrance.

The Game of Thrones star will front ads for the new eau de toilette from September (17).

In a statement, the brand’s designers, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, insist the 30-year-old "embodies perfectly the Dolce & Gabbana woman", adding, "She is radiant and lively. Her personality and natural beauty will capture the essence of this new campaign: joyful, spontaneous and full of life. She is The One!"

The new fragrance showcases the key ingredient of madonna lily.

The fresh venture comes at a very busy time for Emilia, who will return to TV screens as Game of Thrones' dragon queen Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in July (17) for the fantasy drama's seventh season - she's also filming the young Han Solo Star Wars spin-off with Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Alden Ehrenreich, and she also has her sights set on becoming the first female James Bond.

"I have a lot of unrealized dreams; I would love to play Jane Bond," Emilia said in an interview last year (16).

Emilia's Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington was recently named the face of The One fragrance for men. It's not clear if the castmates' campaigns will overlap, but it's unlikely the actress will bare all for the campaign after recently confessing she hates being asked about nude scenes for Game of Thrones.

In a recent Huffington Post blog published to coincide with International Women's Day (08Mar17), the British actress wrote: "Do I get asked questions at press junkets by men and women alike, specifically because they will get headline grabbing responses coming from a young woman? Yes.

"If you've watched Game of Thrones then, spoiler, you will have seen me in the nude. There are plenty of ways in which people want me to respond to questions about this fact."

© Cover Media