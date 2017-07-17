Emily Blunt wants daughter to see her version of Mary Poppins first

Share

The actress helped unveil the first look at the new Mary Poppins at the D23 Expo over the weekend.

Emily Blunt is keen to show her eldest daughter mum's version of Mary Poppins before she sees the Julie Andrews original.

The first official shot of the Brit as magical nanny Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns was unveiled during Disney studios' D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Saturday (15Jul17), and fans are more excited than ever for the revamp.

Count Emily among them, because she wants daughter Hazel to marvel at the magical tale when the update of the 1964 classic film is released.

The Gone Girl star, who is also mum to 13-month-old daughter Violet, tells Entertainment Tonight, "Her version of movies is animated films, so she hasn't seen the original Mary Poppins yet. I'm sort of selfishly wanting her to wait for my version."

She insists her kids are stumped about what mum does for work, and she hopes that by seeing her in Mary Poppins Returns they'll have a better idea.

Emily is also looking forward to seeing the finished film with an audience and there's a particular dance sequence she hopes she nailed: "There's a huge dance number, which was slightly intimidating for me," she confides. "I think I did alright. I mean, we did it 55 thousand times, so I hope they got something."

The actress admits she's stoked by the positive feedback following the first reveal at D23, revealing it was "very moving" to see thousands of Disney fans embrace her new character.

"The audience is so receptive and sweet and joyful, so they are the best kind of platform for you to launch a clip of your film," she adds. "We just finished a month ago, so it's still very real and present for me, and, you know, very new so it was very moving to see it with reacting like that.''

Mary Poppins Returns will hit cinemas on 25 December, 2018.

© Cover Media