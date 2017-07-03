Emily Ratajkowski: 'My big boobs cost me acting jobs’

  • Home
Emily Ratajkowski
Posted by Cover Media on July 3, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Emily Ratajkowski has made to feel guilty about the size of her boobs since she was 12 years old.

Emily Ratajkowski insists she has lost out on work because her breasts are considered to be "too big".

The model-turned-actress, who shot to fame after appearing in Robin Thicke's heavily criticized video for Blurred Lines, and has since landed roles in movies including Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends. She has also made a name for herself as a feminist and regularly appears nude or topless on social media, a move which has led some to question her credentials as a plausible advocate for women's rights.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Australia, the budding actress defended her method of delivering her "unique message", revealing she has experienced backlash in the film industry in the magazine's August 2017 issue.

"There's this thing that happens to me: 'Oh, she's too sexy'. It's like an anti-woman thing, people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big,” she sighed to the publication.

"What's wrong with boobs? They're a beautiful, feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?"

Her latest comments come after the 26-year-old previously revealed, in a piece she penned for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter last February, how society made her feel guilty for developing D-cup breasts at age 12.

“I wish the world had made it clear to me that people’s reactions to my sexuality were not my problems, they were theirs," she wrote.

Meanwhile, despite being ruled out of some jobs for not looking the part, Emily has just been signed up alongside Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul for new film, Welcome Home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron and Emily will star in the dark drama as a couple trying to save their relationship during an Italian vacation.

© Cover Media

