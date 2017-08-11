Emily Ratajkowski soaks up city life for latest DKNY campaign

Share

Emily Ratajkowski struts around the Big Apple while wearing an array of stylish DKNY gear for the brand's fall 17 ads.

The model-turned-actress began working with the American brand earlier this year (17) when she was tapped as the face of DKNY Intimates, posing in an array of lingerie for the line's spring 17 advertisements.

In her latest collaboration for the brand, she's much more covered up but still looks as sexy as ever as she struts her stuff around the Big Apple for the #OnlyInDKNY video campaign, wearing garments including gray sweat pants, a dark gray cropped sweater and a black jumper dress.

As the 26-year-old explores the city, she interacts with various people, including basketball players and model Miles McMillan, with the group all meeting at the end to walk together.

"On the streets of New York and #OnlyInDKNY My new @DKNY Fall 2017 campaign by @sebastianfaena @trey.laird @lairdandpartners," the We Are Your Friends star captioned a clip uploaded onto Instagram, tagging advertising executive Trey Laird and photographer/director Sebastian Faena.

DKNY's official Instagram page also uploaded footage from the video, which ends with Emily stating, "Only in New York."

"This is the city of the unexpected. Where everything and anything can happen: #OnlyInDKNY," a brand representative captioned the clip.

While she is based in Los Angeles, Emily recently stopped by New York to appear on late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During her interview, the brunette beauty chatted about her diet and love of eating.

"You should see my refrigerator. It's insane," she laughed. "I have a relationship with (delivery company) Postmates. It's basically Indian food and Thai food, preferably when I'm horizontal in bed. I've had people come over and watch me eat and then say, like, 'I've lost all respect for you.'"

