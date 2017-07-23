Emily Ratajkowski talks timeless handbag designs

Share

Emily Ratajkowski loves to chow down on a full English breakfast whenever she’s in London.

Emily Ratajkowski is certain her handbag designs are timeless.

The 26-year-old found fame after appearing in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video in 2013, and has since gone on to walk the runway for Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs, as well as appear in movies such as Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends.

Emily is now putting her passion for fashion to work and has teamed up with French retailer The Kooples on a range of handbags called Emily By The Kooples, which she hopes will become instant classics.

“I just really didn't want it to get overly stylized,” she told U.K. Glamour magazine. “I wanted it to be a bag that you could have in 20 years and it wouldn't feel like, 'Oh, this is so 2017,' you know? I think that while there's something casual about it, it also adds color to whatever you wear.”

The hero design within Emily’s range is a box-shaped bag which features gold hardware detailing and an adjustable strap, and is priced between $385 (£298) and $500 (£388).

While the brunette beauty is careful when choosing the products she promotes or partners on, such projects are important to her as they offer a certain amount of freedom with her career.

“That's basically my strategy and part of the reason I'm so grateful to have modelling and so many other things that I'm doing – because if I didn't have other ways of making money I'd be like, 'O.K., I guess I’m doing the bathing-suit-girl role,” she explained.

Collaborating with brands also allows Emily to travel the globe, and she’s recently completed stints in Paris and London. She particularly enjoys dining out when in the British capital, the city of her birth.

“I love a good jar or a pint for sure. And I love an English breakfast, the black pudding and everything,” she laughed.

