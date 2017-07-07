Emily Ratajkowski unveils debut handbag line 

Share

Hollywood star Emily Ratajkowski has teamed up with The Kooples on a handbag collection.

Emily Ratajkowski has unveiled her first handbag collection.

The American star found fame after appearing in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video in 2013, and has since gone on to walk the runway for the likes of Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs, as well as starring in movies such as Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends.

Emily is now putting her passion for fashion to work and has teamed up with The Kooples on a range of handbags called Emily By The Kooples.

The 26-year-old has designed a tote with the French retailer which will be available in three different sizes and up to 38 different variations, as well as on-trend colors such as red, taupe, dark blue and jade green.

"I really wanted to do a super structured bag as there's something about a bag," she told Vogue.co.uk. "I have about 40, but I only use about four of them and I wanted to find a bag I could take from day to night, to work, on a plane, and one that also functions as a wallet too, as I don't use a wallet."

The brunette beauty added that she had "such fun" working on the project.

Emily's hero design is a box-shaped bag which features gold hardware detailing and an adjustable strap, and will be priced between $385 (£298) and $500 (£388). It will be available for pre-order from Friday (07Jul17) and will hit shelves in September.

Emily celebrated the launch with The Kooples' founders Alexandre, Laurent and Raphael Elicha, in Paris on Wednesday evening, as she has been in the city for Couture Week.

© Cover Media