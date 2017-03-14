Eminem to launch new collaboration with Carhartt

Share

The rapper is preparing his fourth range with the Michigan-based brand.

Rapper Eminem is launching a limited-edition line of products with clothing brand Carhartt to benefit music program Verses Project.

The Lose Yourself hitmaker has previously worked with designers at the work wear firm, based in Eminem's native Michigan, and this time they are gearing up to release another range of goods at the Detroit flagship store in partnership with organizers at the Verses project.

Funds raised from the sales will benefit the program, which is a collaboration with Michigan State University School of Music and help fund "literacy through the art of songwriting".

Eminem first released the E13 line in November (16) and funds from the holiday collection also benefited the Verses Project.

"It is incredibly important to provide the next generation of Detroit's youth with the proper resources to maximize their potential," Paul Rosenberg, Eminem's manager and the director of The Marshall Mathers Foundation, says. "That's why The Marshall Mathers Foundation is so proud to work with Carhartt to continue to develop the literacy and songwriting initiatives fostered by the Verses Project."

"The Verses Project provides an excellent avenue for local, passionate students to apply hard work and creativity," Tony Ambroza, senior vice president of marketing at Carhartt, says. "This fundraising effort between Carhartt and The Marshall Mathers Foundation ensures those in pursuit of their dreams are put in the position to learn the fundamentals necessary to succeed."

Eminem teamed up with charity officials for a special Air Jordan 4 sneaker auction in 2015, when just 10 pairs of the shoes were auctioned off for charity on eBay. The sale raised just under $228,000 in total, with the most expensive pair snapped up for $18,750.

He also created a limited edition hoodie for Carhartt in 2014 to raise funds for his own Marshall Mathers Foundation to benefit at-risk youths in his native Detroit.

