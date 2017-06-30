Emma Bunton blames 20-year wedding delay on bad planning

Share

The singer and TV personality is more focused on her career.

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton has waited 20 years to marry her "soulmate" because she is hopelessly disorganised.

The singer first began dating Damage star Jade Jones in 1998 and the couple became engaged in 2011, but despite being together for nearly two decades and parenting two sons together, they are finding it difficult to settle on final wedding plans.

“He’s my soulmate, my confidant, it’s (getting married) something I think we'd both like to do, but we’re just so unorganised," Emma lamented to U.S. news show Extra.

As wedding plans remain on the back-burner, Emma, also known as Baby Spice, is putting most of her focus on career. She is currently in the U.S. working on her new TV talent competition Boy Band and the 41-year-old girl group icon is convinced the next Backstreet Boys or N SYNC will come from the programme.

“We are creating the next big boy band," she gushed. "I can tell you how incredible some of these boys are. And they are as young as 14 up to their 20s. We've got some fantastic guys - we auditioned 30 and we are getting down to groups now.

"It’s the most exciting bit! I'm an architect (judge), along with (Backstreet Boys star) Nick Carter and Timbaland, and we've just been having a ball."

Boy Band, which is hosted by pop star Rita Ora, premiered in America on ABC network last week (22Jun17).

Meanwhile, Emma and Nick - her sidekick on the show - are quietly plotting a joint tour with the Backstreet Boys and GEM, the existing members of the Spice Girls.

He recently told Us Weekly, "We've had conversations, I've had conversations with Scary Spice (Melanie Brown) and Emma (Bunton), and we've talked about it. We're always open to doing a tour with them. I think it would be an epic tour."

