Emma Roberts, Drew Barrymore and Kate Mara support political catwalk messages

The stars all took in the latest fashions at New York Fashion Week where many brands chose to get political.

Emma Roberts is all for designers using their voice to address political issues on the runway.

The stylish star attended Stuart Vevers’ Coach New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday (14Feb17), eyeing up some pieces for her Coachella 2017 wardrobe.

She was also asked where she stands on designers getting political during their shows.

“I think it's amazing for anyone to use their voice in any way they can right now,” she smiled to The Hollywood Reporter.

During New York Fashion Week, which wrapped on Thursday (16Feb17) as it moves to London on Friday, brands such as Prabal Gurung, Mara Hoffman and Public School chose to make a political point at their shows. From slogan feminist T-shirts, to using the ladies behind January's Anti-Trump Women’s March, fashion certainly didn’t shy away from important matters during the biannual catwalk affair.

"Artists should use their platform as a soap box right now. And that’s how I want to do it for myself as an artist and as an actor - through a show that’s entertaining, like Santa Clarita Diet,” Drew Barrymore commented at the Coach show, referring to her new Netflix series.

“I don’t want to go out on a limb one way or the other and become unattainable for a certain group. I’m such a neutral person that I want to see all sides do it quietly."

At the Alice + Olivia presentation Kate Mara also revealed she was behind the new movement.

"I think any way of expressing yourself is a positive thing, especially in today’s world. I mean, I’m a fan of it,” she smiled.

© Cover Media