Emma Roberts returning to American Horror Story

She joins Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd and fiance Evan Peters.

Emma Roberts is returning to anthology TV series American Horror Story after a two-season break.

The 26-year-old starred as Madison Montgomery in the show's 2013 series Coven and as Maggie Esmerelda in 2014's Freak Show but she was subsequently cast as the lead in producer Ryan Murphy's other TV project, horror-comedy Scream Queens, so was absent for subsequent series Hotel and Roanoke.

Following the cancellation of Scream Queens after two seasons, Ryan has brought her back into the American Horror Story fold and given her a part in the upcoming series Cult.

Ryan shared a picture of Emma on the set of Cult on Instagram on Tuesday (01Aug17), showing her wearing a beige trench coat over a white uniform and holding a large kitchen knife.

In the caption, he wrote, "Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action," and Emma shared the same photograph and added, "I've joined #ahscult will you? @mrrpmurphy."

Emma isn't the first Scream Queens actress to be given a role in Cult - she joins Billie Lourd, who played Chanel #3 to Emma's sorority queen Chanel Oberlin in the show, which ran from 2015 to 2016.

Emma also joins her fiance Evan Peters, who has been in all seven seasons of American Horror Story. He is playing Kai, the lover of AHS regular Sarah Paulson, who plays Ally. The new 11-episode series reportedly focuses on the 2016 U.S. presidential election through the eyes of a cult and will be set in Michigan, which was a key state in the results.

Cult, which premieres in September, also features newcomers Colton Haynes, Billy Eichner, and Alison Pill as well as Lena Dunham, who is set to appear in one episode.

