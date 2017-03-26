Emma Stone’s stylist never pushes outfits on the star

Share

Petra Flannery landed the number two spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s annual list of top stylists.

Emma Stone’s stylist Petra Flannery has never pushed her to wear anything she doesn’t want to.

The pair has been working together for years, and Petra has helped the Oscar-winning actress evolve her red carpet looks as she has risen to global fame

Petra has just been voted the runner up on The Hollywood Reporter’s 25 Most Powerful Stylists list, with Emma quick to praise the fashion guru’s work.

"I have never been pushed into wearing anything, and I always feel comfortable, which is the coolest part,” she smiled to the publication.

For her recent Oscar win, Emma wowed in a gold fringed Givenchy gown which took 1,700 hours to make. And the evening was special for a number of reasons for Petra.

"A magical moment — Emma being the first Oscar winner to wear Givenchy since Audrey Hepburn," Petra beamed.

Petra also works with Amy Adams, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldana, Daisy Ridley and Emma’s ex Andrew Garfield. She helped dress Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe for the Met Gala in 2016, choosing a piece by Dolce & Gabbana.

"The dress was made of hand-painted feathers, and the train was 10 feet long. Zoe had to be transported in a vehicle she could stand up in,” Petra recalled.

The 2017 Golden Globes was also a triumph for Petra and her A-list clientele.

“At the Globes, Zoe was wearing fashion's current favorite, Gucci; Reese looking sexy in Versace; Amy continuing her story from film to real-life fashion in a sleek Tom Ford creation; and Emma in a starry Valentino that gave a glimpse of her dreamy Hollywood ride,” Petra listed.

