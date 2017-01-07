Emma Stone and Casey Affleck lead AACTA International Awards winners

Share

Other winners included Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman for Lion.

Emma Stone and Casey Affleck emerged victorious at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards on Friday night (06Jan17).

The Easy A actress won the Best Actress honour for her role in critically-acclaimed musical La La Land, while Casey continued his strong awards season campaign with the Best Actor prize for Manchester by the Sea.

Their respective films came away from the ceremony, held at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, with two prizes each - La La Land beat Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Lion, and Manchester by the Sea to win the Best Film accolade, while Manchester's writer/director Kenneth Lonergan was honoured with the Best Screenplay trophy.

Lion co-stars Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel took both supporting role prizes and Mel Gibson won the Best Direction gong for his World War II movie Hacksaw Ridge.

"It’s wonderful to see such a dynamic mix of international and Australian achievement honored tonight - and we’re delighted to see Australians Nicole Kidman and Mel Gibson honored for Australian films Lion and Hacksaw Ridge," said AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella.

“For the past six years, the voting patterns of the Australian Academy’s international chapter have often indicated those of the SAG Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and the Oscars. I’d like to congratulate all winners and wish them every success throughout the awards season."

At the AACTA's domestic awards, which were held in Sydney, Australia in December (16), Hacksaw Ridge was the big winner with nine prizes, including Best Film, Best Director for Gibson, Best Lead Actor for Andrew Garfield, and Best Supporting Actor for Hugo Weaving.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Film - La La Land

Best Actor - Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress - Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor - Dev Patel, Lion

Best Supporting Actress - Nicole Kidman, Lion

Best Direction - Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Screenplay - Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

