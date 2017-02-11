Emma Stone deadlifted away her back pain

Emma Stone deadlifted away her back pain
Emma Stone
Posted by Cover Media on February 11, 2017 at 11:30 am
Emma Stone and Emily Blunt’s personal trainer Jason Walsh cites deadlifts as his favorite move to tone up his celebrity clients.

Emma Stone eased her back and neck pain by incorporating deadlifts into her workout regime.

The 28-year-old actress has been flaunting her svelte figure in a series of stunning gowns during Hollywood’s award season. She has been working with personal trainer Jason Walsh to get into shape for the ceremonies, with the exercise guru opening up about their sweat-inducing workouts in an interview with SELF magazine.

"Emma Stone does deadlifts because it feels good and it corrects a lot of (problems)," he said. "She doesn’t have any lower-back pain anymore. The neck pain went away that she used to have because of what these movements do for the full body."

Jason, the founder of fitness studio Rise Nation, counts stars including Jessica Biel, Emily Blunt and Irina Shayk among his celebrity clientele.

And the deadlift is always used in his workouts, because it is a compound exercise that works out lots of different muscles and joints at the same time.

"It's one of those movements that’s more bang for your buck," he explained. "You're going to burn a lot of calories, the muscles are working in a balanced fashion, you’re reinforcing proper movement patterns, it’s going to change the way the body works so that everything else that you do you get more out of."

If you’re keen to start trying out a deadlift, Jason adds that starting with a trainer and adding weights slowly.

"Do the movement with body weight first, then a little weight second, and then you (can) progress to the point where you're doing it with a trap bar," he concluded.

© Cover Media

Related news

Jessica Alba sought knowledge from beauty experts

Posted on 05/02/2017
Jessica Alba loves hearing directly from customers on where to take her business, The Honest Company, next.

Emma Stone 'humiliated' herself with tearful display at handprint ceremony

Posted on 07/02/2017
Emma Stone first visited the handprint courtyard when she vacationed in Hollywood at the age of 12.

Katy Perry names debut footwear after her favourite females

Posted on 09/02/2017
Katy Perry loves how fashion is a form of expressing yourself and wanted to channel that through her shoe line.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 good reasons to love life at 40

All photo albums

Facebook