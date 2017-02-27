Emma Stone glistens in gold Givenchy at the Oscars

Share

Emma Stone's stylist Petra Flannery shared how proud she was of the star for winning an Oscar in a dress chosen by her.

Emma Stone dressed to match her golden statuette in a gorgeous Givenchy Haute Couture gown at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night (26Feb17).

The 28-year-old actress scooped Best Actress for her role as aspiring star Mia in La La Land during the annual event and stunned in a sleek number designed by Riccardo Tisci. Featuring gold, cream and bronze embroidery and Swarovski crystals on the top, the slinky gown transformed into tassels towards the bottom, giving it a 1920s feel.

She kept up the retro theme with her hair and make-up too, opting for classic Hollywood waves, warm smoky eyes and a deep red lipstick to make her mouth pop.

Emma’s long-time stylist, Petra Flannery, shared footage of the star behind the scenes, including a gif of her twirling in her dress.

“Congratulations to #EmmaStone!!!! I love this beautiful girl!!! The first woman to win an Oscar wearing @givenchyofficial since Audrey Hepburn! #LaLaLand,” Petra captioned the moving picture, referring to Audrey’s win for Roman Holiday in 1954.

Emma wasn’t the only star to dazzle in gold on the red carpet; Jessica Biel turned heads in a glittering high-necked and long-sleeved KaufmanFranco gown which clung to her fit figure. Completing the look was a small clutch and a fringed Tiffany & Co necklace, while the actress’ hair was styled into a neat low up-do oozing elegance.

Charlize Theron also opted for a metallic number as she arrived in a Dior couture gown made of black tulle combined with bronze material. Keeping her make-up simple, all eyes were on her huge diamond earrings by Chopard.

Other stand-out ensembles included Nicole Kidman in a nude Armani Prive gown covered in embellishments, which flattered her slender frame to perfection though proved to be awkward on the journey over to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

“I had a bit of a panic because my strap on my dress broke when I got in the car,” she admitted to the Today show from the red carpet, with a red mark on her neck showing where it happened.

