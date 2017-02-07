Emma Stone 'humiliated' herself with tearful display at handprint ceremony

Share

Emma Stone first visited the handprint courtyard when she vacationed in Hollywood at the age of 12.

Emma Stone "really humiliated" herself by bursting into tears as she had her handprint cemented in Hollywood.

The 28-year-old actress and her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling completed the iconic practice, which sees celebrities hand and shoe prints enshrined in cement and placed in the courtyard outside Grauman's Chinese Theater, in Los Angeles, back in December (16).

And opening up about the experience as she appeared on U.S. chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (06Feb17), Emma admitted she was oblivious to the magnitude of the honor until she actually did it.

"I had no idea what the hell was going on," Emma laughed. "I thought, 'They've got all the hand and footprints. This is just a fun little celebration and they put it up in a museum somewhere. I don't know why I thought this. It wasn't explained to me."

"So when we went I was like, 'This is gonna be a nostalgic celebration, we're gonna put our hands and feet in the cement and then they're gonna take it away and then they're gonna put it inside'."

After being given a practice slab to test out their prints on, Emma and Ryan were given one that "stays out there" - at which point the stunning star replied: "'What do you mean stays out there!?' … I had no idea!"

It was at that moment that Emma admitted she "burst into tears and really humiliated myself."

However, looking back on the moment, the redhead has no idea how she was so confused about what would be happening, laughing: "Everyone was like, 'I don't understand how you didn't know that's what this is'."

Emma is no stranger to the handprint courtyard. When she was just 12 years old, she visited Hollywood on vacation, and couldn't resist taking home a memento that she had no idea would later be part of her future.

"You can go as a tourist and get your own handprint thing and I brought it home and had it in my bedroom," Emma admitted.

