Emma Stone missed Ryan Gosling after end of five-month shoot

Emma Stone missed Ryan Gosling after end of five-month shoot
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling
Posted by Cover Media on January 19, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Emma Stone had bonded with The Place Beyond the Pines actor as they worked on their third movie together.

Emma Stone was left feeling sad at the end of filming La La Land with co-star Ryan Gosling.

In an interview with British show This Morning, Emma told reporter Sam Rubin of the sadness she felt when production on the film ended. The pair bonded as they took on the challenge of singing and dancing in the hit musical, which is tipped for Oscar glory.

Emma, who has worked with Ryan previously on movies Crazy, Stupid, Love and Gangster Squad, admitted that the film had been a "challenge" to work on, but after collaborating with Ryan for the third time, it was hard to finish the shoot after they had spent so much time together.

"I was very sad when we were done," the actress shared, "because we had also rehearsed this for so long and we honestly spent like five months together… so it was very sad to close it out."

Emma and Ryan star as Mia and Sebastian in the Golden Globe-winning film, which tells the tale of a jazz pianist and a young actress falling in love in Hollywood. Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, it is one of the awards season frontrunners.

The 28-year-old also opened up on the challenges of the movie, which revived the long neglected musical genre.

"It’s vulnerable for sure to be singing, it’s a part of yourself people don’t necessarily hear if you’re not a karaoke fan," she explained.

While Ryan, who was also interviewed for the show agreed, "It was a challenge and we had a great team around us - wonderful coaches and people cheering us on and helping us along the way."

Earlier this month (Jan17) Emma picked up a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, while Ryan also took the Best Actor gong in the same category.

Emma said her first appearances at awards shows was somewhat mind-boggling, but she's a bit more relaxed about it now.

"I’ve been lucky enough to meet a good amount of the people, but before I used to feel like I was in a weird fever dream. Now I see people and I’ve worked with people, so it’s different... It's so bizarre," she smiled.

© Cover Media

Related news

Emma Stone misses film festival while sick with strep throat

Posted on 03/01/2017
Ryan Gosling collected the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival for La La Land, and paid tribute to late Singin' In The Rain star Debbie Reynolds.

La La Land is golden at the Globes

Posted on 09/01/2017
Director Damien Chazelle's acclaimed movie musical picked up seven awards.

Emma Stone: 'Ryan Gosling's snack habit is concerning'

Posted on 13/01/2017
The actress has discovered candy is the key to the hunk's heart.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Some of the coolest yet sensible gadgets from CES

All photo albums

Facebook