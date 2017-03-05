  • Home
  • Emma Stone's make-up artist breaks down her Oscars look

Emma Stone
Posted by Cover Media on March 5, 2017 at 11:30 am
Emma Stone's make-up artist loves to give her a brick red lip to complement her glossy red hair.

Emma Stone's make-up artist looks to the 1930s when creating beauty looks for the star.

The American actress has just finished a bumper awards season, winning a Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Award for her role in La La Land.

But it has been Emma's flawless red carpet appearances which has really turned heads, with her make-up guru Rachel Goodwin explaining that she was inspired by two specific time periods when putting together a look to complement her gold beaded Givenchy gown at the Oscars.

"The look was really inspired by 1930s glamour with a pre-Raphaelite influence that I had from these paintings by Dante Gabriel Rossetti," she told Into The Gloss. "He used to paint these redheads with all these gold tones around them, and Emma had that beautiful gold dress, too."

To prep the star's skin, Rachel first started with a layer of Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask for moisture. She then added Nars' Radiant Creamy Concealer in Chantilly, a pale tone, as well as a little blush.

"For Emma, I don't do contour—it's too 'done' of a look and we always focus on her fresh complexion and keeping it really real," she shared.

And when it comes to giving the 28-year-old's green eyes a little sparkle, Rachel likes to use a Nars' Velvet Shadow Stick in Siros and Dual Intensity Eyeshadow in Himalia on the lids. To pull the whole look together, the make-up artist opted for a brick red lipstick, so as not to wash Emma out.

"I’m a ‘90s girl, so I love that earthiness of a brick red lipstick. And I love it with her red hair—the shade also lives in that warm world with the rest of the tones. But it has that glamour because it’s dark and still a statement," she added.

© Cover Media

