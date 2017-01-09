Emma Stone sparkles in embellished gown at Golden Globes

Share

Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon all made serious style statements at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (08Jan17).

Emma Stone shined like a star in a sparkly gown at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (08Jan17).

The American actress scored her first Golden Globe Award at the glitzy ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for La La Land.

And Emma certainly was a winner on the red carpet too, with her blush pink Valentino dress turning heads. The intricately beaded gown featured lots of tiny pleats, a plunging neckline, a crossover back, and many star embellishments, with the 28-year-old choosing to accessorize the ensemble with a stunning diamond collar necklace.

While a pregnant Natalie Portman also made her mark on the red carpet, by sporting a sophisticated chartreuse Prada gown featuring three-quarter sleeves and jeweled detailing. The actress was a contender in the Best Actress in a Movie drama category for her performance in Jackie, and it seems she was still channeling the former U.S. First Lady in the retro-inspired look.

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon also embraced the yellow trend, stealing the show the moment she appeared on the red carpet in a strapless canary-yellow Atelier Versace gown. The Wild star, who presented the gong for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television alongside Nicole Kidman, accessorized the gown with dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewelry including yellow diamond earrings, a choker-like diamond necklace, and rings.

And it seems the trend for metallic dresses isn’t going to end anytime soon. Among the stars to rock silver dresses were Loving’s Ruth Negga, who looked beautiful in a futuristic Louis Vuitton number and Nicole Kidman, who donned a fitted Alexander McQueen dress which featured a frothy train.

Blake Lively also made a serious sartorial statement in a black Atelier Versace gown with gold sequin details, which she teamed with Lorraine Schwartz bling. She walked down the red carpet with her husband Ryan Reynolds, who looked dapper in a tux.

