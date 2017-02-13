Emma Stone sweeps red carpet in quirky outfit for BAFTAs

Share

Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman and the Duchess of Cambridge were among the best dressed women at the BAFTAs on Sunday night (12Feb17).

Emma Stone made quite the sartorial statement in a quirky dress-trouser combination at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday night (12Feb17).

The La La Land actress won the Best Actress gong at the awards ceremony held at London's Royal Albert Hall, and was also a winner in the style stakes.

Emma sported a unique Chanel couture outfit which was comprised of a grey and silver embellished dress worn over matching trousers and paired with pointed silver high heels and a pearl anklet from the French brand's spring 2017 couture collection. She finished the ensemble off with a Chanel clutch bag and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Nicole Kidman, who was up for the Best Supporting Actress gong for her role in Lion, made a style statement too, opting for a black Armani Prive dress with an embellished halterneck.

The Australian star finished the look off with her blonde hair styled in loose waves as well as Harry Winston jewelry. Michelle Williams was also up for the Best Supporting Actress prize for her part in Manchester by the Sea. In spite of the freezing cold night, the blonde star bravely stepped out in a Louis Vuitton minidress which featured an abstract black, white and red print.

In contrast, Naomie Harris took the opportunity to play with pastel hues, and looked glamorous in a Gucci dress with pale pink top and matching pleated lemon skirt, which was belted at the waist with two gold silk flowers.

Rising young stars also made their mark at the BAFTAs, with Split actress Anya Taylor-Joy standing out in a pale blue Gucci gown with tiered skirt and pink velvet ribbon detail, Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Daisy Ridley rocking a black and burgundy color blocked Roland Mouret dress with Jimmy Choo pumps and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner looking gorgeous in a black and silver Louis Vuitton number with a daring side-split.

But it was the Duchess of Cambridge who really shone, with the British royal walking the red carpet in a black floral Alexander McQueen gown alongside her husband Prince William, who sported a classic black tuxedo.

