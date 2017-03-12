Emma Watson: ‘There’s no shame in bleaching your top lip’

Share

Emma Watson loves looking in other people’s make-up bags because it reflects their personalities.

Emma Watson is determined not to edit out the parts of her life that make her seem imperfect.

The 26-year-old actress is in the spotlight at the moment due to her new movie Beauty and the Beast. As she opened up about her beauty regime in an interview with Into The Gloss, Emma revealed that she wanted to be honest about the less glamorous parts of her routine – such as bleaching her top lip.

“It’s funny — I was just talking to my friend before this about how in the Instagram era it’s so easy to edit your life so that it looks perfect,” she told the outlet. “But I bleach my top lip and tweeze my eyebrows and you’d never get to see that, even though it’s a part of my routine.

“There’s still so much shame around the things you do to get ready while you’ve got a towel wrapped around your head. It’s important to me not to edit that out.”

Emma found fame playing wizard Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie series. It was on the set of the films that she first discovered her love of make-up, as well as her interest in looking inside other people’s make-up bags to find out more about them.

“When I was a kid and working on Harry Potter, I would always ask the make-up artists, or just anyone, ‘Can I see your make-up bag?’ I loved exploring that way,” she smiled. “And my other favorite thing was, while I was having my hair and make-up done, to clean and organize people’s make-up bags. So I would sit there and clean every product and put it all back together again.”

