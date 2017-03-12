  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Emma Watson: ‘There’s no shame in bleaching your...

Emma Watson: ‘There’s no shame in bleaching your top lip’

Emma Watson: ‘There’s no shame in bleaching your top lip’
Emma Watson
Posted by Cover Media on March 12, 2017 at 11:30 am
Emma Watson loves looking in other people’s make-up bags because it reflects their personalities.

Emma Watson is determined not to edit out the parts of her life that make her seem imperfect.

The 26-year-old actress is in the spotlight at the moment due to her new movie Beauty and the Beast. As she opened up about her beauty regime in an interview with Into The Gloss, Emma revealed that she wanted to be honest about the less glamorous parts of her routine – such as bleaching her top lip.

“It’s funny — I was just talking to my friend before this about how in the Instagram era it’s so easy to edit your life so that it looks perfect,” she told the outlet. “But I bleach my top lip and tweeze my eyebrows and you’d never get to see that, even though it’s a part of my routine.

“There’s still so much shame around the things you do to get ready while you’ve got a towel wrapped around your head. It’s important to me not to edit that out.”

Emma found fame playing wizard Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie series. It was on the set of the films that she first discovered her love of make-up, as well as her interest in looking inside other people’s make-up bags to find out more about them.

“When I was a kid and working on Harry Potter, I would always ask the make-up artists, or just anyone, ‘Can I see your make-up bag?’ I loved exploring that way,” she smiled. “And my other favorite thing was, while I was having my hair and make-up done, to clean and organize people’s make-up bags. So I would sit there and clean every product and put it all back together again.”

© Cover Media

Related news

Emma Watson pelted with real snowballs on Beauty and the Beast set

Posted on 07/03/2017
Emma Watson admits the scene in Beauty and the Beast where she is hit by a snowball was one of the most difficult to film.

Emma Watson was exhausted by big International Women's Day book drop

Posted on 11/03/2017
The actress and activist had to stay on the move to avoid being recognized.

Emma Watson blames 'scheduling conflicts' for missing out on La La Land

Posted on 11/03/2017
The actress was linked to the project before Emma Stone was cast in her Oscar-winning role.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

The 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time

All photo albums

Facebook