Emma Watson goes green at Beauty and the Beast premiere

The star works for gender equality and supports female designers whenever possible.

Emma Watson continued her Green Carpet Challenge at London's Beauty and the Beast premiere on Wednesday (22Feb17) by wearing a sustainably-sourced Emilia Wickstead gown.

The United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador stunned on the green 'grass' carpet in a gorgeous powder blue bespoke off-the-shoulder gown with an inverted pleat train designed by the London-based New Zealand designer.

Emma has teamed up with her longtime stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray to make sure that every item she wears while promoting the live action remake of Disney's classic fairy tale supports Eco-Age's Green Carpet Challenge, which aims to raise the profile of sustainability, ethics and social welfare.

The pair has even set up its own Instagram account, titled The Press Tour, to showcase Emma's eco-friendly looks for her fans. Their latest post features a photo of the Harry Potter star taken at the film's pre-screening reception at Spencer House.

"The gown is made from end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run, London business specializing in couture fabrics, and produced in Italy," the post reads. "These unwanted fabric pieces have been given a new lease of life; often irregular quantities of surplus or end-of-line fabrics cannot be sold and are destroyed. This piece was created in Emilia Wickstead's London atelier, by an all-female team."

Even Emma's makeup counts as green, because it passes muster with officials at PETA, the animal rights organisation. Her Dewy Facial Mist by De Mamiel, for example, is made from ingredients "sourced and blended in the U.K., in small batches to maintain the vitality of each natural ingredient".

Her Repairative Moisturiser by Tata Harper has also been verified cruelty-free by PETA bosses. "Neither the brand nor its ingredient suppliers conduct, commission, or pay for any tests on animals for ingredients, formulations, or finished products," explains Emma's new Instagram account.

Beauty and the Beast, which also stars Downtown Abbey star Dan Stevens as The Beast, opens on March 17 (17).

© Cover Media