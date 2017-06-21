  • Home
Emma Watson hides free The Handmaid's Tale books around Paris
Emma Watson
Posted by Cover Media on June 21, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The actress runs a feminist book club.

Emma Watson has hidden copies of author Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale around Paris for lucky readers to find.

The Beauty and the Beast star has teamed up with organizers at The Book Fairies, who are planting the books in different locations around the city.

"I'm hiding copies of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris!," the actress, who is an avid reader, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (21Jun17).

Atwood's bestselling novel, which chronicles a world in which women are stripped of their basic human rights, has been turned into a hit TV series, starring Elisabeth Moss.

This isn't the first time the 27-year-old Harry Potter star has hidden books around a city for fans to find - last year (16), Emma stashed away a hundred copies of Maya Angelou's Mom & Me & Mom on the London Underground as part of the Books On The Underground movement, in which "book fairies" leave their favorite reads on the transport network.

The young star, who runs a feminist book club called Our Shared Shelf, also hid books on the New York City subway to inspire disheartened Americans following controversial President Donald Trump's shock election victory last year (16).

Emma isn't the only celebrity who has left books in public places recently - former Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston bought up copies of his memoir A Life in Parts from bookshops and left them there with a handwritten note.

One lucky fan found one he left at Heathrow Airport in London in October (16) and took a picture of the message, which read, "Thank you for checking out my book... I bought this copy for you seriously. It's yours for free... Enjoy the book and have a nice day."

© Cover Media

