Emma Watson is Elle Style Awards Woman of the Year

The Harry Potter star will next be seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson was crowned Woman of the Year at the Elle Style Awards in London on Monday night (13Feb17).

The grown-up Harry Potter star took to the stage in a stunning strapless floor-length white gown with a tree design as she collected her latest accolade, awarded to her for her humanitarian efforts.

"This is not a year we will allow yourself to be silent," Watson announced to rapturous applause. "This is the year that women’s voices are heard."

"I'm not sure I deserve it really, but I'll take it," the humble star added. It's such an honor."

Emma, 26, announced that she's about to embark on a busy period promoting her new film Beauty and the Beast, in which she plays beauty Belle, and she revealed the Elle award has set her up as she prepares to become an international Disney star.

"It feels like I'm at the end of the harbor, ready to set off on my journey and it's a nice wave from the British shores," she smiled.

She was also thrilled to receive the award from British journalist and feminist Caitlin Moran, adding, "It's the dream. I read her books over about four or five years ago and I couldn't stop laughing and crying. To have her presenting me an award tonight is beyond lovely."

Watson earned the prize in part for her work on behalf of gender equality with the United Nations Women's HeForShe campaign. She explained that Caitlin had been a big help as an adviser for her modern-day take on feminism.

"Caitlin has a certain resilience which I find particularly inspiring. She had this much bigger bird's eye view than I did at the time of some of the things I was struggling with. The kind of perspective I have and the longevity she has, kind of felt very steadying."

Other winners at the Elle Style Awards were:

Christopher Bailey for Burberry (British Brand of the Year)

Erdem (British Designer of the Year),

Deborah Harry (Style Icon of the Year)

Christine and the Queens (Album of the Year)

Orsola De Castro (H&M Conscious Award)

Sasha Lane (Breakthrough Actress)

Kym Ellery (Emerging Brand of the Year)

Riz Ahmed (Actor of the Year)

Damaris Goddrie (Model of the Year)

