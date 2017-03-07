Emma Watson pelted with real snowballs on Beauty and the Beast set

Share

Emma Watson admits the scene in Beauty and the Beast where she is hit by a snowball was one of the most difficult to film.

In Bill Condon's new live-action remake of Disney's 1991 animated classic, the British actress plays Belle, a young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast (Dan Stevens) in his enchanted castle in exchange for the freedom of her father Maurice.

When it came to making the film, Emma admits that one of the hardest moments to shoot was when the Beast throws a snowball at Belle in the Something There sequence, due to the sheer number of takes it took to perfect.

"On the day, the guy kept missing me (with the snowball). I would stand there, trying to catch the snowball. He did it a thousand times," she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (06Mar17). "I really got hit in the face with a snowball. It wasn't as big as the one (shown in the movie), but I still got smashed in the face with snow!"

While the 26-year-old insisted that being hit with a ball of snow didn't hurt, she did feel bad for the crew member who had to continue lobbing the ice at her to get the "difficult shot".

"By the end we were so concerned that this poor guy was under so much pressure, you have this huge film set, there's like 300 people in a Disney movie, trying to get the target right, he gets it wrong every time. By the end, you can tell he's so nervous," she explained.

Meanwhile, Emma also shared that while the film includes CGI elements for the magical characters, most of the settings were real. In fact, many of the sets for the castle scenes had been built from scratch.

"Lots of it was real. Actually, Bill Condon... really wanted it to look as real as possible, the sets, everything was real. But there were some parts of it that were special effects," she added.

