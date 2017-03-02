  • Home
Emma Watson's semi-nude photo sparks feminist backlash
Emma Watson
Posted by Cover Media on March 2, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Actress and vocal feminist Emma Watson has divided opinion with a nearly topless magazine shoot.

Emma Watson’s revealing photoshoot for Vanity Fair has caused a Twitter backlash.

The British actress has carved out a secondary career for herself as a leading voice in the women’s right movement, which has seen her, among other things, launch the HeForShe campaign with United Nations Women to promote gender equality.

However, her fans were less than impressed when Beauty and the Beast star Emma chose to bare her chest in a crochet top by Burberry just about covering her nipples, as part of a photoshoot for Vanity Fair magazine.

English broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer shared a photo from the shoot and fumed: “Emma Watson: "Feminism, feminism... gender wage gap... why oh why am I not taken seriously... feminism... oh, and here are my t**s!"

She took further aim at the actress by saying: “So getting your t**s out for a posh magazine is empowering, but doing it for page 3 of the Sun is exploitation?” referring to British newspaper The Sun’s tradition of having a topless model featured on page three.

User @GoldenGemster quickly replied, stating: “it doesn't matter whether it's page 3 or VF (Vanity Fair) t**s are t**s especially as said person has criticised others for doing it."

Last year (16) in an interview Emma claimed she was "conflicted" about Beyonce's feminist stance following the release of her groundbreaking visual album Lemonade.

“As I was watching (Lemonade) I felt very conflicted, I felt her message felt very conflicted in the sense that on the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her," she told Wonderland magazine.

A point @hijadepavlov referenced as she slammed Emma for "shaming Beyonce and discrediting her feminism for being sexual; and then turning around to do a topless shoot.”

Not everyone was offended though, with many praising the actress and pointing out that feminism is all about free choice.

Emma is yet to respond to the controversy.

© Cover Media

