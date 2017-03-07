Emma Watson shares pubic hair grooming tips in candid interview

Share

The star is a serial bather.

Actress Emma Watson relies on one go-to product when it comes to maintaining the hair on her private parts.

The 26-year-old Beauty & the Beast star regularly uses a skincare oil praised by GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow that softens pubic hair and prevents ingrown stubble.

"I use Fur Oil," she told Into The Gloss. "I'll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It's an amazing all-purpose product."

To keep her skin soft and radiant, Emma also prefers to bathe "every single day", admitting she steps into the bathtub sometimes up to three times every 24 hours.

"(It's) amazing," she added. "Nothing terrible is going to happen in the bath, so I always find time for that. I'll take phone conversations in the bath, anything."

Watson's intimate beauty regimen revelations come after she was slammed by critical fans for showing off her breasts in a recent Vanity Fair magazine photoshoot.

The United Nations Women representative, who has made great strides in her push for gender equality through her HeForShe campaign, denied the sexy pictures undermine her work on the cause.

"Feminism is about giving women choice," she told BBC.com. "Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It's about freedom, it's about liberation. It's about equality.

"I don't know what my t**s have to do with it," she added. "It's very confusing. I'm very confused. Most people are confused. I'm always just kind of quietly stunned."

© Cover Media