  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Emma Watson taking legal action over photo hack - report

Emma Watson taking legal action over photo hack - report

Emma Watson taking legal action over photo hack - report
Emma Watson
Posted by Cover Media on March 15, 2017 at 8:30 pm
Hackers threatened to leak nude photos of the actress in 2014, but the stunt turned out to be a hoax.

Emma Watson is reportedly taking legal action against hackers who have stolen personal photographs of her.

Pictures from a fitting with a stylist were reportedly hacked from the Harry Potter star's personal computer and posted online, prompting the 26-year-old's representative to assure fans none of the pictures feature a naked Emma, despite reports to the contrary.

"Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen," the spokesperson says. "They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further."

This isn't the first time Emma has had to deal with controversy surrounding her personal photos - in 2014, hackers threatened to leak nude photos of the actress following her United Nations speech on gender equality. The stunt turned out to be a hoax.

"I knew it was a hoax, I knew the pictures didn't exist...," she said at the time. "The minute I stood up talking about women's rights I was immediately threatened... My brother was particularly upset."

Emma also hit headlines and was criticized by fans earlier this month (Mar17), when she chose to show off some skin in a crochet top by Burberry, just about covering her nipples, as part of a photoshoot for Vanity Fair. Critics took aim at her, claiming stripping off undermined the fight for gender equality.

She defended herself against the social media uproar, telling BBC.com, "Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It's about freedom, it's about liberation. It's about equality.

"I don't know what my t**s have to do with it," she added. "It's very confusing. I'm very confused. Most people are confused. I'm always just kind of quietly stunned."

© Cover Media

Related news

Emma Watson won't take pictures with fans

Posted on 28/02/2017
The actress has no issue talking to fans or signing autographs.

Emma Watson: 'My breasts have nothing to do with my feminist views'

Posted on 06/03/2017
The actress worried her role in Beauty and the Beast wouldn't reflect her feminist views.

Emma Watson was exhausted by big International Women's Day book drop

Posted on 11/03/2017
The actress and activist had to stay on the move to avoid being recognized.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

March 2017 Snowstorm: Best Pictures

All photo albums

Facebook