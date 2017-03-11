Emma Watson was exhausted by big International Women's Day book drop

Share

The actress and activist had to stay on the move to avoid being recognized.

Emma Watson felt like a "crazy" lady as she ran around New York City on Wednesday (08Mar17) to distribute free books in support of International Women's Day.

The Harry Potter star has her own feminist book club, called Our Shared Shelf, to raise awareness about gender equality as part of her work for her United Nations campaign HeForShe.

In November (16), she decided to get involved in London's Books On The Underground movement, in which "book fairies" leave their favorite reads on the city's Tube train network, and she subsequently expanded her book giveaway to the Big Apple.

On Wednesday, "book fairies" around the world left literary gifts for the public to mark International Women's Day, and Emma, who has been in New York promoting her new Beauty and the Beast live-action film, decided to do a big book drop herself.

However, making the stops at numerous city monuments left the 26-year-old exhausted as she dashed from place to place and tried to avoid being recognized.

"I usually try to be kind of incognito (for book drops), but... for the Women's March, everyone was dressed in red, so I was dressed in a bright red beret and a bright red sweatshirt, so I was a little bit less under the radar than I usually am," she said on breakfast show Good Morning America.

"On the Tube, I feel like people are in their own world and they don't notice so much, but (on Wednesday), in public spaces, I did get some funny looks," she laughed. "People were like, 'Are you...?' and I was like (running away), 'See you later!' and off to my next location. I was running around town like a crazy thing."

