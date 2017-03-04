Emma Watson wears 'up-cycled' bomb shrapnel earrings

Share

The young star has taken on the Green Carpet Challenge and will only be wearing eco-friendly and sustainable outfits on the press tour for her new film Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson was stunned to learn the earrings she wore for a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show were made from recycled bombs.

The former Harry Potter star has set herself the challenge of wearing only eco-friendly and sustainable outfits during the press tour for her new Disney blockbuster Beauty and the Beast, and she is so trusting of her stylists she often doesn't know exactly what she's wearing until she puts it on.

Emma donned an organic silk outfit for the taping of the TV talk show, which aired on Friday (03Mar17), and told Ellen she had just found out her jewelry was part of a killer weapon in the past.

"These earrings are from a brand called Article 22 and they're made from up-cycled bombs that were collected from the Vietnam War shrapnel and then converted into jewelry," the star explained.

"It's such a lovely idea to turn something so negative into something beautiful."

Emma is in America after starting the press tour in Paris, France and then jetting to London and China. She's sharing her outfits with fans on a new Instagram account.

She teamed up with her longtime stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray for the Eco-Age Green Carpet Challenge initiative, which aims to raise the profile of sustainability, ethics and social welfare.

The actress wowed at the recent London premiere in a sustainably-sourced Emilia Wickstead powder blue gown made from end-of-line fabric sourced from a family-run, London business specializing in couture fabrics, and produced in Italy.

In a post accompanying a shot of the actress dressed up, she wrote: "These unwanted fabric pieces have been given a new lease of life; often irregular quantities of surplus or end-of-line fabrics cannot be sold and are destroyed. This piece was created in Emilia Wickstead's London atelier, by an all-female team."

