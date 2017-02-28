Emma Watson won't take pictures with fans

Share

The actress has no issue talking to fans or signing autographs.

Emma Watson refuses to take photos with fans anymore.

The Harry Potter star has no problem stopping and talking to fans, but she takes issue with her every move being tracked and photographed.

"For me, it's the difference between being able to have a life and not," she tells Vanity Fair magazine. "If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they've created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I'm wearing and who I'm with. I just can't give that tracking data."

"I'll say, 'I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have but I just can't do a picture'," she continues. "I have to carefully pick and choose my moment to interact. When am I a celebrity sighting versus when am I going to make someone's freaking week? Children, I don't say no to, for example."

Emma's feelings surrounding fame have been mixed for several years and she explains her short break in 2009 to attend college at Brown University was very important. She reveals she struggled with megafame at such a young age.

"I was finding this fame thing was getting to a point of no return," she says. "I sensed if this was something I was ever going to step away from it was now or never."

"I've been doing this since I was 10 or 11, and I've often thought, 'I'm so wrong for this job because I'm too serious; I'm a pain in the a**; I'm difficult; I don't fit'," she adds. "But, as I've got older, I've realized, 'No! Taking on those battles, the smaller ones and the bigger ones, is who I am'."

