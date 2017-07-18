  • Home
Enrique Iglesias gives U.K. X Factor winner a big career boost

Enrique Iglesias
Posted by Cover Media on July 18, 2017 at 4:00 am
Everything is Spanish-flavored for the British singer after finding romance with singer Ana Mena.

Enrique Iglesias has offered British talent show winner Matt Terry a big opportunity by inviting him to sing on his new track.

The Latino hunk heard the X Factor star had written a few songs in Spanish and reached out to Terry to ask if he would be interested in a collaboration.

"Enrique asked me to be part of this track, which is amazing," the thrilled Brit, who is fluent in Spanish, said. "We’re label mates and both signed to RCA but mainly it’s because I have a Spanish background.

"I sing the second verse and the second chorus. We did it out in Miami."

Sean Paul also joins Matt and Enrique on the new version of the Hero singer's hit Subeme La Radio (Turn Up The Radio), which is released on Friday (21Jul17).

The trio is hoping to follow the success of Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, who have scored a Spanish-language summer smash hit with Despacito.

Terry, who spent eight years living in Spain as a child, tells The Sun, "I used to sing his (Iglesias) songs as a kid in my room in English and Spanish."

And he's planning to wow his fans with his hunky new look in the song's video, adding, "I've been working out a lot. I’m prepping myself for a sexy Spanish music video."

Even Matt's love life is Spanish - he's dating singer Ana Mena.

"I went to Madrid to do a collaboration and got to meet this amazing girl, Ana," he explains. "We hit it off straight away and get on really well. She’s going to be on my album. She’s huge in Spain and she’s really hot as well. It was win-win!"

