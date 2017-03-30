Eric Clapton sparks health concerns among fans on his 72nd birthday

Share

The Lay Down Sally hitmaker is suffering from a severe case of bronchitis.

Eric Clapton fueled reports he's struggling with health issues after photos of the rocker in a wheelchair hit the Internet on Wednesday (29Mar17).

The Layla guitarist was forced to postpone two concerts in Los Angeles at The Forum in Inglewood last weekend (25-26Mar17) after falling ill with a severe case of bronchitis, and now it appears his health may be worse than fans initially thought.

X17 Online captured photos of frail Clapton being wheeled around Los Angeles International Airport by an attendant while holding hands with his teenage daughter on his way to catch a flight on Wednesday.

The images of the sickly musician prompted concern among his fans, who flooded Twitter with well wishes as the star celebrated his 72nd birthday on Thursday (30Mar17).

"Happy Birthday Mr Slowhand sending love and light your way get well soon," one tweeter wrote, attaching a digital card inscribed with the words, "I'm sorry you are feeling under the weather".

Another fan based in Los Angeles expressed his desire to see the guitar player live when he gets back on his feet: "all hail @EricClapton please kill it when you come to LA in MARCH (sic)," @fuzzzymusic wrote, "Please stay healthy. thank you for your music".

Meanwhile, some fans marveled at their hero's resilience: "how the f**k is eric clapton still alive," one tweeted.

Clapton has only performed two shows in 2017 so far, at Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this month (Mar17).

Gary Clark Jr., who was scheduled to support Clapton at The Forum has also wished the Wonderful Tonight hitmaker well as he recovers: "Wishing Eric Clapton a speedy recovery and looking forward to the shows in September," he tweeted.

Clapton will return to Los Angeles to make up his postponed gigs at The Forum in September (17).

