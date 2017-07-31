Eric Dane: 'My depression is gone'

Eric Dane
Posted by Cover Media on July 31, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The star urges fans struggling with similar issues to get help.

Actor Eric Dane is feeling "great" after seeking help for depression, confessing his latest battle with the illness hit him "like a truck".

The former Grey's Anatomy star stepped away from production on his TV drama The Last Ship in April (17) to focus on his health after finding himself struggling to shake off the blues.

Dane returned to the spotlight in June (17), when he attended the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles with his wife Rebecca Gayheart, and now the 44-year-old has revealed he is back on top form.

In a candid interview on breakfast show Today, Eric admitted his most recent period of depression caught him by surprise.

"I took some time off - I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me," the father-of-two shared. "I felt very conflicted about it because I didn't really feel like I had anything to be depressed about."

The actor has since been prescribed an antidepressant to help manage his condition, which he insists is now completely "gone".

Urging viewers to take proper care of their mental health, he said, "You've got to listen to your body. It's a very serious thing. Like I said, I felt very conflicted because I couldn't figure out what I was depressed about. But it's very real."

Dane, who previously checked into rehab in 2011 for an addiction to painkillers, went on to explain how bad things had become before he decided he needed professional help.

"That was a scary thing, when you wake up and you're like: 'I don't want to get out of bed,'" he recalled. "I was seeing these doctors thinking that there was something physically wrong with me, because I'd never felt like that.

"I mean, I'd dealt with depression throughout my life, but it was always manageable. I just felt like, you know, everybody kind of feels a little blue. But this just hit me like a truck. I had to take some time off - I went away, I took care of it, and I'm feeling great."

Dane has since also resumed production on The Last Ship, with season four premiering on 20 August (17).

© Cover Media

